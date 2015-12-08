10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here are the 10 things you need to know in markets on Tuesday.

Oil crashed to a fresh six-year low last night as markets digested the outcome from Friday’s big OPEC meeting. On Monday afternoon in New York, West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 6% to as low as $37.59 (£24.99) per barrel. The previous low, reached in August, was $37.75 (£25.09).

Asian markets are diving, tracking oil and a commodities sell-off. The Nikkei is down 1.04% at time of writing (6.30 a.m. GMT/1.30 a.m. ET), the Shanghai Composite is down 1.79%, and the Hong Kong Hang Seng is off 2.13%.

Job cuts at Morgan Stanley’s fixed income business continue. The US bank, which is looking to cut 25% of its fixed income staff, cut staff on Monday in London and New York, according to people familiar with the matter.

Japan’s economy grew by 0.3% in the July-September quarter, revised data showed Tuesday, just weeks after initial estimates showed that it had fallen into recession. The upward revision — from a preliminary reading of a 0.2% contraction — comes on the back of upbeat factory output and capital spending that stoked optimism over the state of the world’s number three economy.

UK manufacturing and industrial production growth figures are coming at 9.30 a.m. GMT (4.30 a.m. ET). Economists are predicting flat growth for both month-on-month, an uptick of 1.3% for industrial production on this time last year, but just a 0.1% rise for manufacturing on this time last year.

The former UK prime minister Gordon Brown has taken his first major role in the private sector since leaving Downing Street more than five years ago, becoming an adviser to Pimco. The Financial Times reports that Brown is joining a new Pimco board chaired by another public servant-turned-corporate adviser, the former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, designed to provide its investment managers with international economic and policy insights.

Airbnb has confirmed in a filing that it closed a $1.5 billion (£1 billion) round in July. The funding round reportedly raises the startup’s valuation to $25.5 billion (£16.95 billion).

France’s largest telecom operator, Orange SA, is in talks to buy telecommunication and media assets from Bouygues SA, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources. Bloomberg says a tie-up with its domestic rival was among several possibilities the French carrier was considering.

EU lawmakers and member states struck a deal on a new cybersecurity law on Monday that will for the first time force Internet firms such as Google and Amazon to report serious breaches or face sanctions, an EU source said. “We have found an agreement,” a source with EU president Luxembourg told Reuters. The deal came after five hours of negotiations between European Parliament and EU countries.

American coffee group Keurig Green Mountain is being acquired by JAB Group in a deal valuing it at $13.9 billion (£9.24 billion). Shares of Keurig closed Friday at $51.70 (£34.36) a share, making this acquisition price — $92 (£61.15) a share — a 78% premium to the stock’s most recent close.

NOW WATCH: These are the watches worn by the smartest and most powerful men in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.