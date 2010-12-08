Photo: Business Insider

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.95%. European indices are positivel, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. Check out 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

North Korea launched more artillery last night, this time into waters off the west coast of the peninsula. The Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff is currently in South Korea, attempting to calm the situation. Here are details on the destructive threat posed by North Korea >

German industrial output surged 2.9% in October over September, while expectations were for a meager 1% gain. German exports, however, fell 1.1% month-over-month. Germany may be going strong, but here’s why Europe is doomed to crisis after crisis >

The head of the IMF has labelled the European response to its sovereign debt crisis “piecemeal.” Strauss-Kahn called for an end to the country after country response and, instead, a “comprehensive” solution. These are the next dominos at threat in the eurozone >

Consumer credit increased by an annualized $3.4 billion in October, the largest rise since 2008. The expectation was for no increase, and credit card debt continued to fall. Here’s a fantastic overview of how America is falling out of love with debt >

Bank of America has settled with the U.S. government over corruption claims in the muni bond market. The company will have to pay $137 million for allegations that it engaged in bribery.

Johnson and Johnson has bid $2.32 billion for Crucell, a Dutch vaccine firm. The company already owns 17.9% of Crucell, and this bid is for the remaining shares.

H&R Block, which is down 40.1% year-to-date, reported better than expected results in the most recent quarter, losing $109 million. The company’s future earnings may be hit by its potential inability to issue refund cheques due to a breakdown in agreement with HSBC.

Fortune brands intends to divide itself into three different groups, spinning off its golf business and its security division. Bill Ackman has a significant holding in the company. Here’s why Bill Ackman is bullish on housing >

The President’s tax cut program continues to be under pressure this morning, with some Democrats saying it is too beneficial for America’s most wealthy. There is some suggestion that, if the bill is passed, the Fed could cut the size of its quantitative easing program. Here’s how the deficit would be cut if it were up to liberals >

