Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:
- Major Asian indices fell in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite down 1.74%. European indices are slightly higher, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. Now, check out the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >
- The Case-Shiller index dove another 0.8% in October. Check out the details here >
- Japan continues to show signs of deflation, with consumer prices, excluding fresh food, falling for the 21st month in a row. The Nikkei fell 0.61% on the news. Check out why the U.S. might turn out just like Japan >
- Japanese industrial production rose for the first time in 6 months in November as the government claimed it would fight to stop the yen’s appreciation. The yen has increased in value since the comments.
- China has cut its rare earth metals export quotas for 2011 by 11% citing environmental concerns. Molycorp, a rare earths manufacturer, is higher in the pre-market. Here’s why so many are bullish on rare earths >
- The ECB increased bond purchases of eurozone peripheral debt last week to €1.1 billion from €603 billion the week previous. The move shows continuing concerns that the eurozone’s fringe may come under further speculative attack. Are these the next dominos to fall in Europe >
- France revised down its Q2 and Q3 GDP numbers due to weaker than expected investment data. For Q3, French growth is now at 0.3% and for Q2, growth stood at 0.6%.
- U.S. gasoline prices have surged to their highest levels since October 2008, and now average more than $3.00 a gallon. Crude oil slowed its march higher yesterday, and is now at $91.30 a barrel. This is how the U.S. military is preparing for peak oil >
- Early data shows U.S. consumer spending surging in the holiday season, up 5.5% between November 5 and December 24, according to MasterCard data. That’s the biggest jump since 2005.
- Conference Board Consumer Confidence data dissapointed, falling to 52.5. Read about it here >
- Bonus: Natalie Portman is engaged to choreographer Benjamin Millepied with whom she is now expecting her first child.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.