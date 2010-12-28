Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Major Asian indices fell in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite down 1.74%. European indices are slightly higher, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. Now, check out the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

The Case-Shiller index dove another 0.8% in October. Check out the details here >

Japan continues to show signs of deflation, with consumer prices, excluding fresh food, falling for the 21st month in a row. The Nikkei fell 0.61% on the news. Check out why the U.S. might turn out just like Japan >

Japanese industrial production rose for the first time in 6 months in November as the government claimed it would fight to stop the yen’s appreciation. The yen has increased in value since the comments.

China has cut its rare earth metals export quotas for 2011 by 11% citing environmental concerns. Molycorp, a rare earths manufacturer, is higher in the pre-market. Here’s why so many are bullish on rare earths >

The ECB increased bond purchases of eurozone peripheral debt last week to €1.1 billion from €603 billion the week previous. The move shows continuing concerns that the eurozone’s fringe may come under further speculative attack. Are these the next dominos to fall in Europe >

France revised down its Q2 and Q3 GDP numbers due to weaker than expected investment data. For Q3, French growth is now at 0.3% and for Q2, growth stood at 0.6%.

U.S. gasoline prices have surged to their highest levels since October 2008, and now average more than $3.00 a gallon. Crude oil slowed its march higher yesterday, and is now at $91.30 a barrel. This is how the U.S. military is preparing for peak oil >

Early data shows U.S. consumer spending surging in the holiday season, up 5.5% between November 5 and December 24, according to MasterCard data. That’s the biggest jump since 2005.

Conference Board Consumer Confidence data dissapointed, falling to 52.5. Read about it here >

Bonus: Natalie Portman is engaged to choreographer Benjamin Millepied with whom she is now expecting her first child.

