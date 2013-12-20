10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

SixCalifornias.infoTim Draper wants to turn California into six separate states.
- Tech investor Tim Draper would like to turn California into six different states, including a whole separate state for Silicon Valley. Here’s his proposal.
- Foursquare raised a $35 million Series D round from all new investors.
- The SEC is charging a Microsoft senior manager and his friend with insider trading.
- The Wall Street Journal will launch its answer to AllThingsD next month. It will be called WSJD.
- Michael Bloomberg just signed a 99-year lease to transfer 12 acres of land on Roosevelt Island to the new Cornell Tech school.
- There’s an incredibly clever way thieves stole 40 million credit cards from 2,000 Target stores.
- Apple has filed a patent that hints at a new “layered map” app. The different interactive layers could be a weather map, a traffic app and more.
- TechStars founder David Cohen is raising a $150 million fund.
- WhatsApp now has 400 million active users, up from 300 million in August. That’s much larger than Twitter.
- 10 million guests have booked stays on Airbnb since its launch and there are now 550,000 properties listed all over the world.
