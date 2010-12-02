Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Major Asian indices were higher in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 1.81%. European indices are mostly higher in early morning trading, and [UPDATE 2] U.S. futures point to a slightly higher open.

The ECB announced its intention to continue its liquidity programs which were meant to be ended, but refrained from launching a new bond buying program.

Initial jobless claims spiked to 436K, while analysts were looking for 422K.

North Korea may be on the brink of another attack on the South. The attack would target the South Korean mainland and its ships in the Yellow Sea.

Spain held a successful bond auction this morning, though at yields higher than previous auctions. The result has been an increase in the value of the euro.

Pepsico is on the brink of buying all of Wimm-Bill-Dann, the Russian drinks giant, for $5.8 billion. Pepsico is expected to launch a bid after acquiring 66% of the company.

Costco has beat same store expectations for sales growth, notching a November rise of 9%. Sales were expected to rise by only 6%.

Qantas Airlines may be about to sue Rolls Royce for the failure of its engine on an A380 flight. The flight, which was forced to make an emergency landing, had its engine explode due bad design, according to Qantas.

The homebuilder Toll Brothers turned a profit in its last quarter, after a $111.4 loss in the same period last year. Earnings for the company rose to $50.5 million.

Pending home sales showed a 10.4% surge.

Bonus: Details of the royal wedding are starting to leak out and it appears both David Beckam and his wife Victoria have made the invite list.

