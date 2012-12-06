10 Things You Still Can't Buy With A Credit Card

Photo: Paul-W on flickr

Apparently, money can’t buy happiness, and if you are using a credit card, that’s not the only thing your money won’t be able to buy.Despite the belief credit cards can take you ‘everywhere you want to be’ — as the old Visa slogan went — the reality is there some places where your plastic won’t be gladly accepted.



Here are 10 items for which you might need to pocket the card and pull out the cash or checkbook.

1. Lottery tickets If you dream of winning millions through your state's lottery program, you'll probably have to have some cash ready when you reach the register. Most states prohibit the use of the credit cards for lottery purchases. Even in the handful of states that accept credit cards, your card issuer may put the kibosh on lottery sales. For example, even though Massachusetts allows credit card sales, American Express won't authorise payments for the state's Season Ticket program. 2. Gaming chips and slot machines Like lottery tickets, many states and card issuers have made it difficult to use credit cards for casino gaming. Many casinos are dedicated to responsible gaming practices that work to prevent behaviours that will fuel compulsive gambling. Therefore, credit cards are off-limits for some forms of gaming while issuers may tack on additional fees for other usages. For example, Nevada law prohibits the transfer of money directly from a credit card to many games or gaming devices such as slot machines. Even when credit cards can be used, issuers often treat gaming purchases as a cash-equivalent purchase which can mean interest rates of up to 30 per cent on your gambling habit. 3. Cars If your limit is high enough, your credit card company would probably be thrilled to have you pay for your next vehicle with plastic. Your dealer may not be quite so enthusiastic. Since merchants pay a fee -- typically between 1.5 and 3 per cent of the purchase price -- every time they process a transaction, some dealers just say no to credit card purchases. In addition, private sellers are often not equipped to accept credit cards. Of course, you could get a cash advance, but then you are the one stuck paying an extra fee of up to 5 per cent, and you most likely get hit with an exorbitant interest rate to boot. 4. College tuition Helping Junior get his degree can be costly. While grants, scholarships and subsidized federal loans may be the preferred method of paying tuition, these sources don't always cover costs. Using a credit card can be convenient, but according to a Wall Street Journal report, not all colleges are willing to let you charge tuition. And of those that do, you may end up paying an extra 2-3 per cent fee. 5. Mutual funds and stocks Buying stocks and mutual funds can be a risky proposition -- just ask all the folks who saw their savings plummet when the stock market crashed in 2008. It's one thing to lose your money and another to lose someone else's money. For that reason, most stockbrokers and brokerage firms won't take credit card payments for the direct purchase of mutual funds and stocks. 6. Mortgages You might think making your monthly mortgage payment with a credit card is a sure-fire way to rack up reward points. However, chances are, your lender will have no part of it. Most mortgage lenders refuse to take credit card payments. Why? Lenders fear moving your debt from a secured, structured loan to an unsecured credit card could lead you to build up additional debt and make it difficult for you to maintain monthly payments. In a worst case scenario, that could mean foreclosure -- something neither you nor the bank wants. 7. Money orders Credit card companies make lots of money when you take out a cash advance. So they are unlikely to allow you to make an end run around their fees by converting your credit to cash via a money order. Many retail money order providers as well as the United States Postal Service refuse to accept credit cards as payment for money orders. Even if you can find a retailer willing to take your credit card, your card issuer may charge a cash advance fee as well as a higher interest rate. 8. Online pornography Since 2000, the company has prohibited its users from charging purchases at online adult websites. It's not that the company is looking down its nose at you, they probably couldn't care less. Instead, American Express notes the high number of billing disputes that come from these transactions. 9. Medical marijuana Medical marijuana may be legal in 17 states, but you might need some green in your pocket to buy it. American Express and Discover cite federal laws as why they will not process transactions at dispensaries. Visa and Mastercard haven't come out with similar policies, but many of the major credit card payment processors have made that decision for them by refusing to work with medical marijuana merchants. 10. Merchandise at discount stores Everyone loves a bargain but you'll need cash or a debit card to shop at some discount retailers. Credit cards aren't accepted at discount grocer Aldi nor do some Save-a-Lot stores take this form of plastic. Head to Dollar General with your Mastercard, and you'll be turned down although these stores will take Visa or Discover. Limitations on credit cards are often in place to reduce merchant fees and help businesses keep their costs low. Credit cards can be convenient, but they won't buy you everything. Whether it is the decision of the credit card issuer or that of the retailer, these are a few of the items that may require some cold hard cash to purchase. Don't miss... 50 must-have holiday gifts for $50 or less >

