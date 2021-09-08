Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

1. Global stocks are under pressure. Economic uncertainty continues as investors weigh the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the recovery. Take a look at what’s happened so far today on markets.

2. Cryptocurrencies are falling for a second day after El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin. A wave of selling from overleveraged traders has wiped $US360 ($AU487) billion off the value of the market. Here’s the latest.

3. We compiled a list of the 10 big-name investors to watch for intel on China. There have been deep losses and market turmoil as the Chinese government has cracked down. Investors are turning to experienced analysts to better understand China. See our list of 10 experts.

4. On the docket: Lululemon Athletica, GameStop, and Copart all reporting.

5. Warren Buffett’s global market indicator just hit a record 142%, signaling a possible sell-off. Buffett’s namesake gauge indicates whether stocks are overvalued or not, and currently it shows that stocks are heavily overpriced. Here’s how stocks could plummet in the months ahead.

6. Tinder owner Match Group jumped after being selected to join S&P 500. Shares saw double-digit percentage returns on Tuesday as the dating app brand prepares to replace Perrigo Company on the index. Get the details on the newest member of the S&P 500.

7. ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author is hoarding bitcoin, gold, and silver – and plans to buy the dip if the market crashes. Robert Kiyosaki is betting on those three assets in anticipation of an epic market downturn. He said silver is the lowest-risk, high-potential investment – here’s what he said about bitcoin.

8. Tesla jumped to a four-month high amid bullish technical setup. Shares surged on Tuesday, pushing the stock’s 50-day moving average above its 200-day moving average. This is what’s signaling more upside ahead.

9. Checking in on Reddit stocks: GameStop builds momentum ahead of earnings and AMC surges. Meme stocks continue to look strong as retail traders push them higher across online forums. These are the 10 meme stocks to watch this week.

10. The ‘Wolf of All Streets’ passively earns $US1,000 ($AU1,354) a month with bitcoin mining. The trader uses ASICs and a host facility to do all his mining remotely – and it costs $US108 ($AU146) per month in electricity. Here’s how he does it.

