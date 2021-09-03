10 things before the opening bell

Company earnings have consistently beaten Wall Street estimates in the second quarter. JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

1. US stocks are setting up to score more records, but today’s crucial jobs report could derail all that. Investors believe a low number will keep the Fed from pulling the punchbowl that’s kept markets merry. Check out how markets are moving right now.

2. Warren Buffett’s deputy snowballed his retirement account from $US70,000 ($AU94,626) to $US264 ($AU357) million. Ted Weschler explained his strategy, including how he shrugged off investment losses and amassed wealth. Here’s how his nest egg ballooned by 300,000% in 30 years.

3. Goldman Sachs unveiled a ‘consistently profitable’ trade involving stock options. The approach capitalizes on earnings and company analyst days, as stock prices often swing wildly following scheduled announcements. Here’s four trades the firm says to make by next week.

4. On the docket: The Berkeley Group, Ashmore Group, and Fortree REIT Ltd, all reporting.

5. Ray Dalio’s hedge fund might be dropped by a California retirement fund after years of disappointing returns. The Orange County Employees Retirement System has invested in Dalio’s fund since 2005, but is having second thoughts, according to a Bloomberg report. Read more about the fund’s big looming decision.

6. Billionaire John Paulson blasted crypto and SPACs, and sounded the inflation alarm. The trader thinks crypto is a bubble and believes investing in gold is a logical move for investors. Read his 14 best quotes from a recent interview.

7. The market’s historic surge could be derailed by a number of risks, according to DataTrek. From weak September seasonality to Delta variant concerns and policy changes in DC, the market could falter. These are the seven risks to watch out for.

8. Reddit traders continue to propel the meme-stock craze. One data aggregator compiled a list of stocks with the most mentions on the Wall Street Bets forum. Here are the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit right now.

9. The head of trading for a crypto brokerage firm is bullish on 11 altcoins. Among them is FTX Token, which has surged nearly 70% in the past month, and DOT, which has gone up over 60%. See his full list – and the three rules he follows for trading crypto.

10. Meet the doge miner whose setup earns gun 24 dogecoins a day in passive income. Crypto-mining influencer Matthew Hopkins, widely known as Son of a Tech, got his hands on specialized ASIC hardware that allows him to minimize costs. See how Hopkins can use a single machine to rake in passive income from multiple cryptos.

