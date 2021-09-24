Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

1. The Evergrande saga continues to rattle markets, knocking global stocks. Bond yields meanwhile are heading higher, as investors reassess the rate outlook. Here’s what’s been happening today.

2. Robert Kiyosaki expects the Evergrande crisis to batter US stocks and real estate. The ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author predicts the fallout will devastate unprepared investors – he thinks investors should buy gold, silver, and bitcoin to weather the downturn.

3. This investing expert says managing risk is what makes an investor successful. Risk literacy, according to Richard Smith, is crucial especially in the digital-investing age. These are Smith’s three tips for navigating a volatile market.

4. Earnings on deck: Carnival, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, and Eastern Property Holdings, all reporting.

5. Elon Musk says dogecoin fees must fall for it to be a viable payment option. His tweet came after AMC’s CEO said the movie chain may accept doge as payment for movie tickets. The billionaire Tesla exec previously hinted at adopting dogecoin, but his latest comments show he’s less certain.

6. Cathie Wood plans to sell Tesla if the stock hits $US3 ($AU4),000 ($AU4,109) by next year. Wood said Ark Invest would “peel out” of Tesla if it surged 299% from current levels to hit her five-year price target. See what else Wood said at a recent conference.

7. Jerome Powell said he wasn’t aware two top policymakers were actively trading stocks. The Fed Chair avoided voicing confidence in the Dallas and Boston Fed presidents, saying “no one is happy” to have conflict of interest questions raised. In light of this, Powell promised a review of rules.

8. Biden is set to nominate a law professor critical of crypto and big banks to run the OCC. Cornell professor Saule Omarova will be tapped to run the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, per Bloomberg. Omarova envisions a larger role for the government in bank oversight.

9. Ahead of bitcoin’s $US3 ($AU4) billion options expiry today, experts shared how they expect digital coins to move. Some top crypto traders and analysts suggest that downside pressure and volatility could rise from here, while some aren’t expecting a notable impact on the crypto market. Experts named a handful of altcoins that could defy bitcoin’s potential fall.

10. JPMorgan recommends getting in on the housing boom. While there are some real risks, fears of a 2008-style market crash are overblown, says the firm. See the 16 homebuilder and housing stocks the bank recommends buying.

