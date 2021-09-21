10 things before the opening bell

Evergrande is China’s second-biggest property developer. Noel Celis/Getty Images

1. Stocks are recovering after yesterday’s steep sell-off. The Dow is set to bounce back from losing 614 points, while oil prices are on the upturn as nerves settle. Check out the latest moves on the market.

2. Evergrande’s looming default has shaken markets. The highly indebted Chinese property giant is in big trouble, with around $US300 ($AU413) billion of liabilities to banks and bondholders. But three top analysts don’t think this is China’s ‘Lehman Brothers moment.’

3. Baby-boomer money moving to younger generations will shift the financial sector, says a banking-crypto veteran. “Coach JV” predicts this will catalyze a move toward a highly digital, decentralized finance landscape – which is why he’s already betting on these four altcoins.

4. Earnings on deck: Adobe, FedEx, and AutoZome, all reporting.

5. Green assets may be in a bubble. Soaring demand for ESG assets is driving up prices of eco-friendly investments, the Bank of International Settlements warned. Here’s what to look out for in the “green bubble.”

6. Volatility shouldn’t discourage investors because increasingly rich Millennials will continue to boost stocks, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says. The head of research believes the long-term bull case for stocks remains intact despite the recent sell-off, as demographics set the market up for more upside. See what Lee predicts is coming next for the market.

7. Coinbase abandoned its plans for crypto lending following a spat with the SEC. The company announced its reversal as SEC Chair Gary Gensler hardens his stance against the crypto industry. Read why Coinbase’s “Lend” program was dropped by the exchange.

8. One Chinese billionaire has lost $US27 ($AU37) billion in Beijing’s tech crackdown. Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang has seen his personal wealth evaporate in what has been the worst loss of wealth of anyone in the world this year, according to Bloomberg. Read about some of the biggest losers in Beijing’s regulatory overhaul of China’s tech sector.

9. Bank of America sees similarities between today’s market and 2018’s 20% pullback. Weak earnings and a hawkish Federal Reserve could hurt stocks and lead to a downturn – but these 27 dividend growth stocks should weather the storm.

10. Solana is the altcoin to ‘disrupt the ethereum ecosystem,’ according to a crypto ETF specialist. Laurent Kssis, who first bought bitcoin when it cost $US345 ($AU475), recently left 21Shares, a leading Swiss firm that saw Cathie Wood join its board in May. He shared his thoughts on digital assets – and named the two reasons why the $US2 ($AU3) billion fund surged by 700% this year

