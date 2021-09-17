10 things before the opening bell

Chinese career agencies promise to help students land top-tier internships Kena Betancur/Getty Images

1. US stocks are set to fall as markets focus on what the Fed will do next. Investors are treading carefully ahead of the central bank’s meeting next week, which could bring an update to its tapering timeline. Check out the latest on the markets.

2. If you see a movie at AMC, you could pay with crypto soon. Ticket buyers will soon be able to make purchases with ether, litecoin, or bitcoin cash, according to the movie chain’s CEO. Read up on the latest move by the meme-stock darling.

3. Phil Toews is an expert in cashing out big right before downturns in the market. His firm specializes in keeping investors safe from catastrophic crashes. Toews shared his three-part strategy for profiting from the next one.

4. Earnings on deck: Top Glove, Manchester United, and Aegean Airlines, all reporting.

5. DoorDash’s stock could surge more than 20% if they capitalize on non-restaurant delivery, Bank of America says. Analysts expect the delivery app to benefit from an expansion into grocery, alcohol, and other convenience items. Here’s why analysts bumped their DoorDash rating to a “buy.”

6. Insider trading could happen with digital assets, too. Mark-Cuban backed OpenSea says it found evidence of insider trading on its NFT platform. The company has put policies in place to prevent further similar activity – a Twitter user claimed that an OpenSea employee was the culprit.

7. Fidelity pushed for its bitcoin ETF in a private meeting with the SEC. The firm argued that the coin’s market has matured, and can support such funds, though the SEC has yet to approve one. Here’s how Fidelity pitched the idea to Gensler.

8. One of Warren Buffett’s favorite investing practices may look less favorable if lawmakers pass a 2% tax on stock buybacks. Democratic senators have proposed a new tax on share repurchases, something that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has spent billions on. Here’s how much the firm would have owed under the proposed buyback tax.

9. From Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan, Wall Street’s top banks are getting into digital assets. Cryptocurrency prices have soared this year, as has interest from institutional investors. Insider compiled dossiers on 10 of the largest banks’ crypto offerings, plans, and key execs.

10. Meet the investor who helped build the largest 100% renewables-based public crypto company. Investment banker-turned-crypto exec Wes Fulford has returned 48% in 8 weeks. He named 3 undervalued mining stocks he’s betting on.

