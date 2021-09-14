10 things before the opening bell

Historically low interest rates are dragging down bond yields. Richard Drew/Associated Press

1. US futures are holding steady ahead of today’s key inflation data. Oil meanwhile is up for a third day, as another hurricane heads towards the Gulf of Mexico. Take a look at what the markets are doing.

2. High gas and electricity prices may spread worldwide, Goldman Sachs says. They think Europe’s soaring energy prices may signal more of the same globally. Here’s why the bank thinks a major commodity index may rise 11% over the next year.

3. Meme-stock watchlist: Support.com tops the latest list of stocks with the greatest short-squeeze potential, according to Fintel. Vinco Ventures and Aterian are primed to surge, too – see the full list here.

4. Earnings on deck: JD Sports Fashion, Core & Main, and Sanne Group, all reporting.

5. ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry unpacks his iconic bet against the housing bubble. Burry reflected on the origins of his famed move, sharing a 2005 email screenshot of risky mortgages and securities. See his full analysis here.

6. Chinese tech stocks took a dip amid the latest volley of regulation. A report that Beijing wants to break up fintech heavyweight Alipay led shares of Alibaba and Tencent lower, among other stocks. Read up on the latest Chinese regulatory moves.

7. Three firms will pay $US539 ($AU731) million to settle SEC charges over illegal stock and digital-asset offerings. The offerings allegedly netted hundreds of millions as they solicited thousands of investors in 2020. Here’s where the firms stand now.

8. Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital is launching an NFT platform. The firm led by the former Trump staffer announced that Flatter will specialize in art, collectibles, and experiences. It’s yet another new development in the digital-collectibles platform boom.

9. A crypto research analyst who got in early on bitcoin and ether breaks down 2 altcoin sectors he’s bullish on. Armando Aguilar, who began trading crypto in 2014, says he likes metaverse altcoins and layer-one protocols. Plus, he shared how he mines Helium with a $US430 ($AU583) hot spot.

10. Experts are split on whether bitcoin will boom or bust in El Salvador. One expert believes the currency could top $US1 ($AU1) million, while Webull’s CEO said there’s great risk in the volatile experiment. Read what the skeptics and optimists have to say.

