10 things before the opening bell

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (left) and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. Matt McClain-Pool/Getty Images/Andrew Harnik/AP

1. US stock investors hit pause in the countdown to the monthly jobs report. Markets are treading water after Thursday’s debt-ceiling relief rally, waiting for labor market data that influences the Fed’s bond buying decisions. Dig into the latest moves on the market.

2. JPMorgan: Buy the Facebook dip. Following the whistleblower leak and stock slump, the firm anticipates shares of the social media giant to rise as much as 35%. See the numbers behind JPMorgan’s prediction.



3. These stocks are set to surge by at least 20%, according to Goldman Sachs. Even amid tax hikes and slower growth across the market, General Electric, T-Mobile, and others should be set to outperform. See the bank’s 20 stock picks for 2022.



4. Earnings on deck: Tata Consultancy Services, MTY Food Group, and Japan Wool Textile, all reporting.



5. Robinhood competitor Public has added crypto trading to its platform. Users will be able to trade 10 cryptocurrencies on the app Public.com in the coming weeks, including assets such as bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin. Here’s what you can expect from the update.

6. Retail traders are copying Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s investments. They’re monitoring Paul Pelosi’s trades through the social-investing app Iris. Mr. Pelosi has had a slew of successful stock picks over the last two years.

7. Nio shares jumped after Goldman Sachs boosted the EV maker’s rating to “Buy.” The upside potential offered by the company’s new ET7 vehicle motivated analysts to upgrade the stock, saying they anticipate “strong volume expansion in the next six months.” Here are four reasons to keep an eye on the Tesla competitor.

8. JPMorgan unpacked the multiple factors driving bitcoin’s recent rally. The nearly 35% surge over the past week has been at least partially driven by institutional investors seeking an inflation hedge. These are three catalysts responsible for the strong showing.

9. A 32-year-old who owns 66 rental units scaled his real estate portfolio while earning minimum wage. The first property Hal Sousa owned brought immediate cash flow, and by the time he acquired his third property he had replaced his salary. He detailed the strategy that lifted him out of his low-paying job.

10. Meet a fund manager who’s beaten 98% of his peers managing a fund of small-cap stocks with huge growth potential. He eyes tiny companies that have huge upside. He shared the three stocks that he’s betting on now – including one he thinks could return 1,000%.

