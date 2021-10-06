10 things before the opening bell

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg in 2010, before he took his company public. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

1. Stocks slid as worries about energy costs and inflation pushed up bond yields. Investors are braced for a private sector jobs report and another debt-ceiling related vote expected in Washington today. Check out the latest moves on the markets.

2. Day traders are starting to get cold feet. Bullish options bets by retail investors are on the decline, hitting their lowest level this year. Recent market weakness is likely to blame.

3. YouTuber Greg Chase made hundreds of thousands investing in crypto. The 24-year-old plans to invest in bitcoin and ether once their prices drop, and he also likes Ether Classic and Verge. He shared the two criteria he looks for in coins before buying them.

4. Earnings on deck: Constellation Brands, Tesco PLC, and Aeon, all reporting.

5. Amazon could surge 29% in the next year, according to JPMorgan. The bank reiterated its Overweight rating and $US4,100 ($AU5,623) price target for Amazon. These are the four catalysts that could send Amazon to the moon.

6. It’s time to double down on tech stocks, Wedbush says. Analyst Dan Ives believes the latest sell-off will be followed by a 10% rally and explosive growth for stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Docusign. Here’s why Ives thinks Wall Street is underestimating the tech sector.

7. The ongoing energy crisis suggests the chances of stagflation could be a bigger risk than investors think. Bank of America’s Claudio Piron said the recent jump in energy prices and inflation is largely due to supply-chain turmoil. The top strategist said investors should dismiss the risk of stagflation at their own risk.

8. Crypto- and stock-trading moguls made a splash on Forbes’ Youngest Billionaires list. Several fresh faces landed on this year’s list, including FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, who is worth $US22.5 ($AU31) billion. Here are the four that made the top tier.

9. The host of the world’s top real estate investing podcast explained how to build your property portfolio. Owner-occupied properties are a favorite of host Brandon Turner, who got into real estate at age 21. He shared four financing strategies for investors to start with little to no money.

10. Facebook enters Reddit’s meme stock territory amid PR nightmare. GameStop and AMC have lost steam in recent weeks, but Facebook’s recent controversies have catalyzed retail trader interest. See the top 14 meme stocks this week.

