10 things before the opening bell

1. US stocks are ready to keep rallying after strong earnings sent the Dow sharply higher. More corporate reports ahead could keep the party going, while bitcoin topped $US60,000 ($AU80,913) on word the SEC won’t block a crypto futures ETF. See how markets are doing right now.

2. Coinbase wants Congress to create a crypto oversight regime separate from the SEC. The largest US crypto exchange publicly released documents outlining their proposals. Read full details here.

3. Real estate could be a bubble right now, according to UBS. The firm says the housing market may be headed towards a “long and lean spell” as signs point toward a future crisis. The bank listed 5 overvalued cities that investors should avoid.

4. Earnings on deck: Goldman Sachs, Prologis, PNC Financial Services Group, all reporting.

5. Beijing expands its regulatory crackdown to include brokerages that give Chinese investors access to US stocks. China’s personal data privacy law, which takes effect November 1, could lead to violations for brokerages. Here’s how China’s latest move impacted the market.

6. Investors could lose $US8.4 ($AU11) trillion to the climate crisis over the next 15 years. The World Wildlife Fund warned that the ocean’s health is deteriorating due to rising temperatures, and investors could be left with the bill. The organization shared the massive scale of what could be lost.

7. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest backed a bitcoin futures ETF. The latest move from the star stock-picker reinforces Wood’s crypto involvement. The Ark-backed ETF was assigned a ticker symbol – which could signal a forthcoming SEC approval.

8. Russia is considering energy tariffs for crypto mining amid a wave of migration following China’s ban. Special energy tariffs could hit miners, and the energy minister said he’s figuring out how to distinguish energy used for crypto and other sources. China’s bitcoin ban continues to have widespread impact.

9. Third-quarter earnings may prove to be “make-or-break” for certain stocks, according to Bank of America. As many analysts expect a deceleration from the second quarter’s rapid profit growth, the firm shares who they expect to beat forecasts. Get BofA’s list of 23 stocks here.

10. Big-name investors are turning to experts to navigate the China Evergrande fallout. Leaders from firms like Muddy Waters and BCA Research have been consulting with investors to help steer through the uncertainty. Insider caught up with 8 China experts to learn more.

