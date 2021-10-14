Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

1. US stocks are ready to keep rallying as investors focus on earnings season. Inflation hit a 13-year high, but markets are looking through that to today’s big bank reports and what they say about the economy. Check out the latest moves on the market.

2. Cathie Wood said the exodus from expensive cities will help keep inflation in check. She says inflation will be transitory and expects commodities to cool next year. Wood is following the trend too – Ark Invest is moving from NY to Florida.

3. Bank of America: Supply-chain issues and inflation are getting worse. As profit margins are threatened, the firm recommends picking stocks with strong pricing power. See their list of 17 stocks.

4. Earnings on deck: Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and UnitedHealth, all reporting.

5. The crypto-friendly Miami mayor said the city is moving toward paying public employees in bitcoin. The move is part of a broader push to make the city a major hub for digital assets. Read the full details here.

6. Bitcoin could hit $US100 ($AU136),000 ($AU135,505) by 2023, according to a director at Fidelity. The digital asset still has more upside left, said Jurrien Timmer. Here’s why he expects a massive surge fueled by momentum traders.

7. Volatile energy markets are here to stay if investments in sustainable power can’t keep up with energy demand. The IEA warned that future energy needs have yet to receive enough investments. This is what you need to know from the agency’s annual report.

8. Vladimir Putin said oil prices could hit $US100 ($AU136) a barrel. The Russian president went on to say his nation is doing its best to stabilize prices. Check out his full comments.

9. The founders of a $US130 ($AU176) million crypto hedge fund break down their 5 trading strategies. BKCoin Capital has doubled its assets to $US130 ($AU176) million in less than four months. They also outline an under-the-radar altcoin they’re eyeing.

10. Wedbush believes investors should play the red-hot retail sector ahead of the holiday season. Analysts at the firm provide 7 reasons to invest in retail in the coming weeks. They also shared their top 9 stock picks in the sector.

