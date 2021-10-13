Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

1. US stocks struggle to rise as investors count down to an inflation update and Fed minutes. As third-quarter earnings season gets underway, investors gear up for potential risks to global growth. Check out the latest moves on the market.

2. Morgan Stanley expects 3rd-quarter earnings to dictate the odds of a 20% stock market correction. Analysts say a correction will depend on how much earnings growth decelerates or declines. The firm put forth a “Fire and Ice” thesis they expect to come into play – read it here.

3. Even as a millionaire real estate investor, Brandon Turner thinks you’ll lose money in the current property landscape. The BiggerPockets star’s rise to wealth inspires his avid fans, though his glamorous life is built partially on high fees and mobile-home empire. Here’s how he says you can navigate the hot market.

4. Earnings on deck: JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, and Delta Airlines, all reporting.

5. Facebook stock is testing a key 200-day support level after whistleblower sparked a 17% sell-off. Shares of Facebook inch closer toward bear-market territory after falling from its September 1 record high. The social media giant must navigate allegations that it puts profits before users’ well being.

6. Tesla surpassed a key $US800 ($AU1,088) resistance level. Strong China sales growth in September propelled the EV giant forward even as China auto sales slumped 17% the same month. See what this indicator means for the company.

7. Crypto lender Celsius Network’s valuation soared 2,400% during its latest fundraising round. Though the company has run up against regulators for its product offerings in the past, its valuation now sits at $US3 ($AU4) billion. Heightened SEC scrutiny may come into play.

8. General Motors could surge 46% as it transitions vehicle software to a recurring subscription model. The software involved in the automaker’s shift to electric vehicles could be a potential goldmine for the company, according to Wedbush. Here’s what to keep an eye on as the car maker looks to the future.

9. The biggest players on Wall Street are worrying about “stagflation.” The combined threat of sluggish growth and spiking inflation have concerned top investors at firms like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock. Four leading firms shared what this could mean for the market.

10. GameStop and AMC have slipped but a slate of meme stocks are still in play. Tesla has stayed hot, Square is on the move, and Ocugen shot up by 25%. These are the top 14 meme stocks this week on Reddit.

