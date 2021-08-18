10 things before the opening bell

Cathie Wood is the CEO and chief investment officer of , which runs three of the highest-returning stock ETFs of the last three years. ARK Invest

1. The Dow and S&P 500 are facing another day of hurt as COVID fears revive. Focus now is on watching the Fed minutes today for taper smoke signals and pandemic-linked stocks for a comeback. Check out the latest moves on the markets.

2. Cathie Wood fires back after ‘Big Short’ investor shorted her fund: “I do not believe he understands the fundamentals.” In a tweet thread, Wood defended innovation stocks while saying Michael Burry is underestimating their growth potential. But that wasn’t the only news she made – see her latest comments about China’s regulatory crackdown.

3. Bank of America shared an investing strategy that has beat the S&P 500 consistently over the past decade. Look to long-only hedge funds – buy the underweight stocks and sell overweight stocks, says the BofA strategist. Look at their list of 20 stocks you can profit from right now.

4. Earnings on deck: Cisco, Lowe’s, and Target all reporting.

5. The Chinese government acquired a stake in ByteDance and Weibo. China is growing bolder with tech regulations and US-listed shares are tanking. See how the world’s largest firms are navigating the new regulatory policies.

6. Billionaire Bill Ackman’s SPAC is being sued for behaving more like an investment group than a blank-check firm. “We believe this litigation is totally without merit,” said the firm in response to the allegations. Read how this could impact the broader SPAC industry.

7. The coming climate push will boost your portfolio if you invest in the right sectors: BlackRock says the IT and healthcare industries are set to surge in the next five years under a sweeping green transition. But be careful about investing in these two areas.

8. The hacker who stole $600 million from a cryptocurrency firm was invited to be the chief security advisor of the same firm. The invitation came days after the DeFi platform offered the same hacker $500,000 for returning stolen money. The hacker had said he only did it for fun – but now could be set for a real career shift.

9. You should still be keeping an eye on AMC and GameStop. These meme stocks are still hot, but there are others that are popping up on Reddit. HypeEquity shared their picks of the top 14 hottest meme stocks right now.

10. US Investing Championship contender raked in 94% returns this year – all while holding a full-time job. He looks for clean breakouts in the market, and tracks what institutions are buying. Then he capitalizes on options – get his full strategy breakdown here, including his two trading rules he never breaks.

