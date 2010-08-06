Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite up a notable 1.44%. European markets are mostly positive in early trading, and U.S. futures suggest a flat open.

The jobs report was bad, 131,000 jobs lost. Read more here >>

Wheat prices continue to move higher today after Russia banned exports yesterday in response to fires and heat ravaging the country. Prices, however, have yet to reach their 2007-2008 highs. Check out these amazing photos of the fires burning Russia >

The former chief deputy of Saddam Hussein in Iraq has told The Guardian that he doesn’t want the U.S. to leave the country as it would leave “Iraq to the wolves.” Tariq Aziz also said his country used the myth of a weapons program to deter Iran.

RBS, which is majority owned by the British government, made a profit in H1 2010 of $14.3 million. It was also RBS’ first quarterly profit in three years.

Unilever’s CEO Paul Polman has written off the potential for growth in the U.S. and Europe for the next five years saying shoppers won’t be spending over that time period. His company will, instead, focus on emerging markets.

BP has said that they have completely sealed the well in the Gulf of Mexico with cement, effectively ending the potential for future leaks from that site. The U.S. government is still not confident this is a permanent fix. Check out why Whitney Tilson loves BP >

Bank of America is trying to be released from the last restrictions placed on the company as a result of its bailout. The “secret U.S. sanction” has been in place for 15 months, and is adding to scrutiny of the company’s business.

President Obama’s economic advisor Christina Romer is resigning from her post, effective September 3. Her announcement comes just hours before the government’s latest jobs report. Check out the Fed charts that show the true nightmare of our economy >

Goldman Sachs may announce the spinning out of the company’s proprietary trading unit today, effectively making a hedge fund out of the firm’s Principle Strategies division. Follow breaking coverage at Clusterstock >

Bonus: Jersey Shore cast member J Woww has dumped her boyfriend as a result of images of her cheating on him surfacing on the show.

Follow up to the minute markets coverage at Money Game >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.