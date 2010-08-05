Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei up a notable 1.73%. European markets are all up in early trading and U.S. futures suggest a higher open.

Liverpool Football Club in the UK may be purchased by China’s sovereign wealth fund, CIC, after it sold off shares in Morgan Stanley equivalent to the asking price for the team’s debt. The soccer franchise is currently owned by U.S. businessmen Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Don’t miss: 10 Chinese brands set to take over the world >

Afghan President Hamid Karzai has taken over two of the American supported corruption task forces in his country. Karzai is now choosing the committees charged with overseeing the task force’s results. Check out 10 other emerging stories you need to pay attention to >

The IMF and EU plan to release the second tranche of their bailout loan for Greece next month after reviewing the progress of the country’s austerity measures. The further €9 billion should be made available by September 13. Here’s who got saved by the IMF-EU bailout >

Rio Tinto has beat estimates for H1 results notching $5.77 billion in underlying earnings when $5.4 billion was the average analyst estimate. The mining company had strong iron ore sales and anticipates further expansion in the global economy.

Barclays reported strong profits this morning, though there are some concerns it is overly reliant on its BarCap division for growth. The bank reported profits of $6.2 billion for H1 2010.

Intel has settled out of court with the FTC over charges that it aimed to prevent competition in the computer chip and chipset space. The settlement should help companies like AMD compete.

Costco has seen a jump in same store sales over July of last year, with sales improving by 6%. The company beat analyst expectations of 5.5% growth.

President Obama may be set to force Fannie and Freddie to forgive mortgage debt of individual U.S. citizens. It remains to be seen whether the administration would go through with such a plan, considering the political impact.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has come out againt maintaining the Bush tax cuts on the grounds that it makes the U.S. look weak on the deficit. This suggests the U.S. government is interested in signaling to foreign investors that it is serious about the debt problem.

Bonus: Naomi Campbell testified before court today that she was given dirty stones that turned out to be diamonds by Liberian President Charles Taylor.

