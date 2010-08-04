Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei down a notable 2.11%. European indices are trading lower this morning, and U.S. futures suggest a lower open. Don’t miss: 17 reasons to be bullish >

Toyota has raised its profit forecast for the year as a result of improving global market conditions, notably in Asia and the U.S.. The car maker is projecting net income of $3.98 billion, rather than the earlier projection of $3.62 billion.

Cathay Pacific is going on a spending spree after better than expected profits and now plans to purchase 36 new planes. The Hong Kong airline had H1 profit increase by eight times H1 2009, to $881 million. Check out the 10 Chinese brands set to takeover U.S. households by 2020 >

Saudi Arabia is now also banning the use of certain Blackberry services in the country, after the United Arab Emirates began the trend last week. Both countries are concerned about the use of encrypted e-mail services by terrorists.

Kenya goes to the polls today three years after a vote that sent the country into chaos and violence. The vote is to secure constitutional changes to the power of the president and a bill of rights for Kenyan citizens.

A trader at the world’s biggest commodity house, Glencore, is telling the Russian government to halt the export of grain from the country due to fires ravaging the country’s crop. Such a halt would allow commodities traders to cancel contracts. Check out these incredible photos of the fires engulfing Russia >

France’s Societe Generale beat analyst expectations of €690 million significantly, notching Q2 net income of €1.08 billion. The rise is a result of higher earnings and changes in valuation on debt held by the company.

Santander has finalised a deal for 318 branches of RBS in the UK and will pay around $2.7 billion for them in December 2011, when the deal is completed. This move will make Santander the fourth biggest bank in the UK by total of branches.

BP has claimed success in its “Static Kill” operation, plugging the well in the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. government is set to state that damages from the oil spill may be less than were expected. Check out 9 charts that show why things might not be so bad for BP >

HSBC’s U.S. division is being investigated on potential money laundering charges by the SEC. The investigation has to do with the company’s global banknote business, which moved money globally between banks, but has now been ended by the company.

Bonus: Sandra Bullock has topped the pay list of actresses from June 2009 to June 2010, making $56 million.

