Asian markets were up in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 1.76%. European markets are trading slightly higher this morning, and futures pointing to a higher open in the US. See 10 stocks attracting unusual interest in the pre-market >

The Nikkei had been soaring on rumours of yen intervention, and then faded after the BoJ announced an underwhelming stimulus plan. The Yen has surged back after early weakening. Learn more about Japan’s lost decade >

Personal income and outlays came in slightly higher than forecasts. Income rose 0.2% and spending rose 0.4%. Read more about the release >

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index declined by 13.5%, worse than the forecast -10%. This confirms a manufacturing slowdown charted by the Philly Fed. Check out the Gritty details behind the Philly Fed number >

UK property prices dropped by 0.3 per cent last month, the largest decline in 16 months. But this scary headline comes alongside signs of recovery in GDP, trade deficit, and unemployment levels. See 15 signs of a coming collapse in US housing >

European economic confidence improved to its highest in more than two years, according to a Bloomberg survey. Last quarter the eurozone economy expanded 1 per cent, the fastest in four years. See why it’s time to be bullish on Europe >

Sanofi has attempted a hostile takeover of Genzyme for $18.5 billion. Shares of the target company surged 3.6 per cent in German trading. In other deal news, see 10 other companies BHP Billiton could buy instead of Potash >

Intel has acquired Infineon Technologies AG’s wireless unit for $1.4 billion. The deal looks to give them a foothold into the mobile phone business.

BP’s internal investigation of the oil spill is said to put some blame on company engineers. But expect BP’s lawyers to shift responsibility to other companies in the coming legal battle. See the latest oil spill news >

An Indonesian volcano that has been dormant for four centuries has been erupting since Saturday night. Thousands of people living on the slopes of Mt. Sinabung have been evacuated. Check out 10 more dormant volcanoes that could blow and cost the economy billions >

Bonus: Kyra Sedgwick won an Emmy for lead actress for a record fifth year in a row for “The Closer. Other winners included “Mad Men” and Bryan Cranston from “Breaking Bad.”

