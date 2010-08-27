Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 0.95%. European markets are all trading slightly lower this morning, with futures suggesting a higher open in the U.S.. 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Maket >

Revised Q2 GDP numbers have come in higher than expected. Follow the release LIVE at Money Game >

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at the Fed’s annual meeting at Jackson Hole at 10 AM ET. It is uncertain how Bernanke’s speech will impact today’s market. Check out the nightmare charts Fed members will be reviewing at Jackson Hole >

Japan’s economy continues to be experiencing deflation as a result of declining prices. The country’s consumer price index fell 1.1% in July, a decline for the 17th month in a row.

Glencore, the Swiss commodities house, looks set to take its gold division public. The business is likely to be valued at around $5 billion, and includes Kazakhstan’s largest gold mine. Take a quick tour of the world gold market >

Quarterly UK GDP was revised up for Q2 2010, from 1.1% growth to 1.2% growth. This is close to the fastest rate of growth the UK economy has shown in 10 years.

Ireland was able to go to market with €600 million in securities and receive a lower borrowing cost than prior to the country’s downgrade. The auction for 2011 maturing debt was also oversubscribed. Here’s how Ireland got into this mess >

Losses on U.S. credit cards are declining at a faster rate than expected. Credit card companies in the U.S. should expect to earn $10 billion more than predicted, according to Moody’s.

Boeing has had to push back the delivery of its Dreamliner plane until Q1 2011. The new problem is a lag in delivering engines for the planes, produced by Rolls Royce.

U.S. film rental company Blockbuster looks set to file for bankruptcy next month. The company is looking to restructure by escaping debt of $1 billion and many of its rental store properties.

Bonus: Singer Lady Gaga is set to be waxed by Madam Tussuad’s and launched at their New York location.

