Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up a notable 0.69%. European markets are all trading higher this morning and U.S. futures suggest a positive open.

Initial jobless claims came in lower than expected, at 473,000. The expected number was 485,000.

Chinese consumer inflation for the month of July came in at a 21 month high of 3.3%, but real inflation might be much higher based on anecdotal evidence. Consumers may actually be experiencing inflation of 6%, an 81% increase over the official number.

Industrial and Commerical Bank of China and Bank of China just reported strong H1 net profit, with both seeing their profit rise 27% year over year. Both are concerned about future profits, amid fears of further tightening in China.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il may be on the brink of handing over power to his son Kim Jong-un. The two may be travelling to China together to seek support for the change.

BHP Billiton's CEO has called recent Potash investors "fast money" impacting the share price of the company and their bid. BHP's bid is for $130 a share, and the stock has recently sold as high as $153 a share.

Glencore has taken massive first half profits from its position as the world’s biggest commodity trader. The company saw its H1 net income rise 42%.

France’s second biggest bank, Credit Agricole, saw profits rise in Q2, up 89% year over year, beating estimates. The company claims that broad profits from its businesses allowed it to offset losses from Greece.

BP has agreed not to get involved in the Arctic drilling projects near Greenland as a result of the company’s failings in the Gulf of Mexico. BP may be trying to sell off its other Arctic interests, in Alaska.

S&P has called on the U.S. Congress to follow the fiscal commission’s advice and take serious steps to combat the deficit. The AAA rating of the U.S. is at stake, according to S&P.

Bonus: Drew Barrymore, being harassed with questions about her youth by a reporter, became so upset she wanted to, “rip this woman’s face off.”

