Asian indices are mostly down this morning, with the Shanghai Composite down a notable 2.03%. Europe is also lower in morning trading, and U.S. futures are also down.

Durable goods have come in very weak. Follow up to the minute coverage of the release at Money Game >

The Japanese government is under intense pressure to provide support to its currency, which continues to rise in value against the U.S. dollar. The yen recently reached a 15 year high against the dollar, and now is valued at Y84.56 against the dollar.

BHP Billiton announced bumper results for the year ending in June, with revenues rising from $50.2 billion to $52.8 billion. The mining company’s pre-tax profit also rose from $11.6 billion to $19.6 billion. Don’t miss: 10 other companies BHP could buy besides Potash >

The U.S. may be set to expand its targeted drone killing program from Pakistan to Yemen in a bid to halt the expansion of Al Qaeda groups there. There is a belief, within the CIA which would lead the attacks, that Yemeni groups are now cooperating with Somalian partners. Here are the threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

Sunni-Shi’ite infighting has left a Hezbollah leader and one other man dead in Lebanon. Mohammad Fawaz, who was leader of a part of Lebanon, was killed in clashes that were believed to be personal, rather than sectarian in nature.

Germany’s business confidence index showed a greater than expected positivity amongst businesses. Increases were seen in manufacturing, as well as construction.

Heineken has seen its H1 profits increase 42% as a result of emerging market expansion and reduction in costs. The firm acquired Femsa Cerveza, the Mexican brewer, where profits rose, but it sees U.S. and European sales as sluggish.

Spreads between German and Irish debt have widened to new highs this morning as a result of the S&P downgrade of the country. Notably, German bunds have seen their yields fall dramatically, exacerbating the Irish problem. See how Ireland got into this mess >

Home builder Toll Brothers moved to profit in their fiscal third quarter, making $27.3 million. That’s a massive improvement over a loss of $472.3 million in the same period last year. Check out the 15 states with the most underwater mortgages >

Bonus: Lindsay Lohan has been released from rehab early, after only 22 days, as the facility informed her that problems were not as severe as thought. She is now set to return to New York.

