Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei down a notable 0.68%. European markets are all higher in morning trading, and U.S. futures suggest a higher open. See 10 Story Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market >

Australia’s weekend election has resulted in a hung parliament, and now the country’s current labour Prime Minister is trying to form a minority government. The Australian dollar is higher on the post election uncertainty. Follow live markets coverage all day at Money Game >

Australia’s mining industry has also been boosted by the uncertain election result with shares of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rising as a result. This could be the result of a presumption that a weakened labour Party will be unable to pass its proposed mining tax. Reminder: Here’s your Australian election brief >

Blackstone has just made a new, and its first, investment into Chinese real estate entering into a project with Great Eagle in Northern China. The deal will see the private equity firm finance the construction of new luxury homes in the north coast city of Dalian. Check out 10 monster bubbles in the making >

BHP Billiton is seeing serious rivals emerge in its bid for Potash, with Sinochem and Vale showing interest. Now the Chinese private equity fund Hopu is showing interest in acquiring the Canadian firm. Here’s why Potash rejected the BHP offer >

Iran has announced the production of a military drone aircraft, and cited its main use as deterring enemies. The country also brought its first nuclear reactor on line this weekend. Here are the threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

Royal Dutch Shell has escaped serious fines for its part in the polluting of the Niger Delta in Nigeria. Only 10% of the spill in the area is to be blamed on the company, according to the UN led investigation into the matter, and the rest on locals.

Key manufacturing and services sector data from Markit shows a slow down in the eurozone recovery. The region’s manufacturing PMI fell from 56.7 in July to 55.0 in August and the services sector PMI fell from 55.8 to 55.6 over the same time period.

HSBC looks set to buy 70% of South African bank NedBank in an effort to expand its emerging markets exposure. The move is set to expand HSBC’s presence in Africa, and links between the South African and Chinese economies.

Credit card interest rates are seeing sizable increases in the U.S. while nearly every other interest rate plummets for consumers. The average Q2 interest rate was 14.7%, over a point higher than Q2 2009.

Bonus: Prince William and his long-time girlfriend Kate Middleton have not set a date for their wedding and are not making engagement plans, according to royal sources.

