Asian markets were largely lower in overnight trading with the Nikkei down a notable 1.96%. European markets are also lower and U.S. futures suggest a lower open.

Energy futures are notably lower this morning, with crude oil trading down 1.42%. The euro is also trading notably down against the dollar, off 0.82%.

China's Central Bank pumped $6 billion into its money market yesterday in what is the continuation of a trend of short back and forth movements by the bank. This indicates that a pro-tightening position is no longer in place at the bank.

Korea’s National Oil Corp has made a hostile takeover bid worth $2.9 billion for British energy exploration company Dana. Shares of Dana are currently not trading above the bid price.

The EU said today that Greece's budget cuts are significant enough to meet 2010 goals for the troubled country. Greek bond yields, however, would indicate problems for the country with their levels creeping back towards 2010 highs.

Germany’s growth looks set to slow in H2 2010 as a result of declining foreign demand for the country’s exports. As the world begins to slow down, the German Bundesbank may need to reconsider its growth projections.

Potash's chief executive Bill Doyle is set to earn around $370 million if his company sells out to BHP Billiton at their current bid price. If a higher bid comes in, from BHP or another source, Doyle will make significantly more due to his holdings.

A U.S. scientist testified yesterday that three quarters of the oil from the BP leak remains underwater in the Gulf of Mexico, disputing the U.S. administration position. This comes after a 22 mile plume of oil was detected underwater in the Gulf of Mexico.

The FAA is about to fine American Airlines $25 million for upkeep failures that impacted passengers in 2008. It would be the largest fine of its kind in FAA history.

Fidelity Investments has found that 11% of its 401(k) customers took out funds from June 2009 to June 2010 that were meant for retirement to meet current needs. That’s a record, and a 2% increase over the same period the year previous.

Bonus: Actress Katie Holmes features in this fall’s J. Crew catalogue, along with her costars from her new show The Romantics.

