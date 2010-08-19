Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were all up in overnight trading with the Nikkei up 1.32%. European markets were also all trading higher — but high jobless claims indicate a negative opening. UPDATE: Intel is acquiring Mcafee… 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now >

U.S. weekly jobless claims out at 8:30 AM ET have surged to 500k, and futures are sliding

rumours of a new stimulus package from the Bank of Japan boosted shares in Asia overnight and led to an overall rally in the region. Concerns are growing that the Japanese yen has become overvalued.

Mazda’s recall of Mazda 3 and Mazda 5 vehicles has expanded to include over 500,000 automobiles world wide. The recall includes 215,000 vehicles in the U.S., and is because of the potential failure of the car’s power steering system.

Vietnam’s currency, the dong, may be undergoing a “liquidity shock,” with the value of the currency falling to its lowest level since 1993. The government has been trying to weaken the currency to strengthen export growth. Check out why Vietnam is one of the CIVETS >

U.S. combat troops have officially left Iraq two weeks before President Obama’s deadline. The U.S. military still has 56,000 non-combat troops stationed in the country, however. Check out the threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

Germany’s Bundesbank has raised the country’s 2010 growth forecast to 3% GDP growth after an impressive second quarter. The country grew at 2.2% in Q2, the fastest rate since the country reunified in 1991.

UK retail sales surged a surprise 1.1% in July, beating estimates for 0.4% growth in the month. The pound rose on the positive news about the British economy.

Goldman Sachs is suing French investment bank Natixis for its attempts to cancel an agreement on three credit default swaps. Goldman is claiming breach of contract in London’s High Court over the matter.

McDonald’s has become the first company from outside China to sell yuan based bonds. The deal, organised by Standard Chartered, is worth $29 million in bonds that will mature in 2013. Don’t miss: 10 Chinese brands set to take over the world by 2020 >

Bonus: Jennifer Aniston filmed a “striptease” for her new film Horrible Bosses that is currently shooting. The 41-year old star continues to think she is not pretty, however.

