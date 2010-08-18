Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 0.86%. European markets are mostly lower in morning trading and futures suggest a lower U.S. open. 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now >

Yields on Japanese 10-year bonds have fallen to a seven year low of 0.900%. In comparison, the yield on the U.S. 10-year is now 2.65%, also near record lows. Here’s how Japan got into this mess >

BHP Billiton has gone hostile in its offer for Potash targeted the company’s shareholders with an offer worth $40 billion. The deal, however, currently undervalues the company at its current stock price. Here’s why Potash rejected the offer >

Car manufacturer Mazda is set to recall 215,000 vehicles due to a potential power steering failure. The brands impacted are the company’s Mazda 3 and Mazda 5 models.

The European Central Bank’s lending facilities have been under increased pressure over the past 48 hours indicating a possible problem at one of the region’s banks. Banks will receive €155.2 billion in weekly funding today, but if that does not reduce the pressure on the ECB, a bank could be in trouble.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, reported a return to profit in H1 2010, notching $2.31 billion in profits. The company also raised its profit expectations for the year to $4 billion, higher than its 2008 total of $3.5 billion.

The Bank of England considered tightening monetary policy at its latest meeting, noting that inflation has been above the 2% target in all but 9 of the last 50 months. The Bank also did not opt to extend the country’s quantitative easing programs.

News Corp donated $1 million in June to the Republican Governor’s association, moving away from the company’s tradition of funding individual candidates. The donation was made in the spirit of supporting free markets, according to a company spokesperson.

Barclays is under pressure for a deal it made with the U.S. government over payments it helped to set up that broke sanctions rules on Iran, Cuba, and potentially other countries. The company paid $298 million to U.S. authorities, while individuals have been unable to settle with the government.

George Soros has cut his exposure to equities by 42% and increased his gold holdings. His gold holdings via an ETF of the metal now make up 13% of his equity portfolio. Check out these charts on the state of the world gold market >

Bonus: Snooki’s new boyfriend, Jeff Miranda, seems to not be concerned if the Jersey Shore girl is “drunk most of the time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.