Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite up a notable 2.11%. European indices are mostly down in morning trading, and U.S. futures suggest a lower open.

Japan’s Q2 GDP came in smaller than expected, leaving it behind both the U.S. and China. China may now be second ranked in world output, but it remains far behind the competition in per capita economic output. Don’t miss: 10 Chinese brands set to rule the world by 2020 >

Agricultural Bank of China’s IPO has become the world’s largest with the final exercise of some Shanghai based shares. The IPO is worth $22.1 billion, $200 million more than its closest rival, the Commercial Bank of China’s IPO. Don’t miss: 12 Chinese IPOs that have rocked the market >

South Korea’s President Lee Myung-bak has announced plans for a reunification tax in his country to prepare for the eventual combination with North Korea. The announcement comes as worries mount that the North may collapse.

Pakistan continues to be under threat from floods that have affected 20 million with a cholera outbreak now threatening the population. 1,600 people are feared dead and 6 million could starve.

The U.S. government is pressuring Turkey to adjust its positions on Israel and Iran and threatening to retract arms sales agreements if it does not. Turkey is seeking drone aircraft to fight Kurdish rebels in the country’s south and Iraq’s north. Don’t miss: The top geopolitical threats for the next 25 years >

BP will begin drilling in the waters off Libya’s coast in the Mediterranean by October. The operations are to be deeper than those involved in the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Ireland’s banks look set to face a severe funding crisis in September as €20 billion is set to come due as government support programs expire. Irish banks are down significantly due to worries over the matter. Don’t miss: How Ireland got into this mess >

GM is set to submit its registration to return to public ownership today or tomorrow with the SEC. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are advising on the deal.

Bank of America is considering the sale of part of its 34% stake in the asset management firm BlackRock. Bank of America is in the process of selling off properties it feels are not vital to its balance sheet or do not fit new regulations. Don’t miss: Niall Ferguson’s guide to the coming sovereign debt crisis >

Bonus: 22-year old Hilary Duff has married her hockey player boyfriend, Mike Comrie, after two years together.

Follow up to the minute markets coverage at Money Game >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.