Asian markets sold off overnight with only the Shanghai Composite in the green, up 0.47%. European indices are also down this morning, with U.S. futures suggesting a much lower open.

Chinese industrial production has declined as investment and output is now running behind government projections. Retail sales also did not meet expectations as China continues to slow. Don’t miss: Photos of the recent massive Chinese landslide >

China’s CPI has also accelerated, rising 3.3% in July, year-over-year. The increase also includes a 6.8% rise in year-over-year food prices. Don’t miss: 14 Chinese dominoes that could topple in an instant >

The U.S. government’s investigation into throttle issues with Toyota has found that drivers were at fault for all of the crashes perceived to be the fault of a car defect. This investigation only applies to the electronic systems of the cars, not the sticking gas pedals of the vehicles.

German troops in Afghanistan are set to begin an offensive against Taliban forces in the north of the country. Such moves are unsettling German support for the war, which is already weak.

Al-Qaeda has increased its recruiting in Iraq and is now using cash to buy former U.S. Sunni allies to join their side. They are offering more money than the Iraqi government to these forces in order to gain their support ahead of the U.S. departure. Don’t miss: The threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

Dutch bank ING significantly beat analysts’ estimates for Q2 2010 profits with a net profit of €1.09 billion ($1.44 billion), rather than the €742 million expected. The bank’s retail and real estate division particularly impressed.

The Bank of England reported inflation numbers above 3% for Q2 today, higher than its required 2% mandate. It says that inflation will remain higher than usual for some time, and also downgraded growth forecasts for 2010.

Morgan Stanley’s private equity real estate arm is receiving interest from private equity firms like KKR, TPG, and Colony Capital. Morgan Stanley expects to take significant losses on the fund’s investments.

Primaries last night resulted in somewhat surprising success for Democrats in the U.S. as Republicans that some view as weak were selected. Senator Michael Bennet, backed by the White House, beat out his Democratic challenger in Colorado.

Bonus: Justin Bieber has been taking pictures of Kim Kardashian in lingerie for a photoshoot in Elle Magazine.

