Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading with the Shanghai Composite up 0.87%. Major European indices are mixed and U.S. markets have opened positive. Caterpillar earnings came in well ahead of estimates, and the company has raised its 2011 outlook.

Economic data for Spain was out today, unemployment reached 21.3% and retail sales decreased for the ninth straight month, falling by 8.6% year-over-year. Don’t miss: Niall Ferguson’s new presentation on the decline of the West >

Personal income was up slightly more than expected, up 0.5%. Spending was also up a little more than expected, rising 0.6%.

The EU is investigating 16 major banks including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs over their alleged collusion in the market for credit default swaps.

Microsoft earnings beat expectations for the March quarter after sales rose to $16.43 billion, up from $14.5 billion last year. The company reported earnings of $0.61 a share but reported a drop in quarterly sales of its Windows operating system. Check out the 10 top executives that left Microsoft in the last decade >

BlackBerry maker RIM cut its earnings forecast to $1.30 – $1.37 a share, down from $1.47 to $1.55. Investors had expected the company to announce a sale.

Hui Xian real estate investment trust became the first yuan-denominated IPO outside of China last night. Shares slumped 9.4% to end at 4.75 yuan on its debut, dropping below its offer price of 5.24 yuan. Check out these incredible photos of Chinese ghost cities >

Consumer sentiment data came in pretty much in line with expectations. Read about it here >

Chicago PMI came in a little weaker than expected. Read about it here >

Vale, Brazilian miner of iron ore, copper and other metals, is investing $1.4 billion in Norte Energia for a stake in the Belo Monte Dam project in the Amazon. This would be the world’s third largest hydro-electric project. Don’t miss: 10 facts about Brazil that will blow your mind >

BONUS: Kate Middleton and Prince William are now married. Follow our coverage here >

