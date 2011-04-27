Photo: AP

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite down. European markets are all in the green, and U.S. markets have opened positive.

S&P has downgraded its outlook on Japanese sovereign debt to negative. The Nikkei was up 1.39% on the news and government bond yields were unaffected. Check out the 17 countries facing an economy crushing demographic crisis >

The FOMC will release its decision on monetary policy at 12:30 PM. It will be followed by a news conference, the first of its kind, from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at 2:15 PM. Read our preview here >

Australian inflation blew by expectations, growing 1.6% in March, rather than the 1.2% expected. The Australian dollar is up on the news, with expectations a rate hike is near. Here are the 15 most expensive places to buy gas in the world >

Johnson & Johnson has completed its largest ever acquisition buying Swiss company Synthes for $21.6 billion. Synthes focuses on producing orthopedic products.

The UK reported GDP growth of 0.5% for Q1 2011, in line with expectations. Construction spending continued to decline sharply, while business services and finance performed well. Don’t miss: Why Niall Ferguson believes the West is doomed >

Barclays Capital reported weaker than expected profits, and a 15% fall in Q1 revenues. Shares are down sharply in London trading.

Amazon reported weaker than expected earnings after the bell yesterday. Revenues, however, beat expectations. Check out the awesome life of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos >

Nokia has announced 4,000 job cuts as a result of its move from its own software, to Microsoft’s mobile platform. 3,000 employees will also be shifted from Nokia to Accenture as part of the restructuring.

BP profits were up 17% year-over-year in Q1 2011, while production dropped. The company also announced that clean-up costs for the gulf oil spill were down sharply, quarter-over-quarter. Check out a former BP executive’s explanation of why peak oil is real >

Bonus: Megan Fox may be in the process of removing her Marilyn Monroe tattoo, according to Us Weekly. Fox said she got the tattoo as a “warning.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.