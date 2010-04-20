Here’s what you need to know this morning:



Goldman Sachs beat estimates this morning, notching earnings of $5.59 per share, higher than the projected $4.14 per share.

While strong earnings results should take some of the pressure off the firm, Goldman Sachs is now under investigation in the UK as well as the U.S. The British market regulator, the FSA, has begun an investigation into the firm over its CDO dealings.

AIG is investigating whether or not it can file charges against Goldman Sachs to recoup come of the losses it endured by insuring CDO deals. The company would be seeking potential damages of up to $2 billion, the amount it lost on securing Goldman deals.

Airports across Europe remain closed as the ash crisis continues. Most UK flights remain grounded, but flights in Italy, France, Switzerland, and Hungary have partially resumed. Germany has also maintained its closure until at least 1PM EST today.

The potential for closures to be extended remains high, as a second ash plume is now moving towards the UK. This second plume could continue to delay the reopening of Heathrow and Gatwick airports around London, stranding those needing long haul flights to the U.S. and Asia.

Optimism grew dramatically in Germany in April, as investors saw a weak euro and improving unemployment conditions as signs for positivity. Global demand is one of the key reasons for the rise in optimism, as Germany’s export industry is benefiting from emerging markets’ growth.

India is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, as the country tries to tame the growth that has boomed since the global recession abated. Besides Australia, India is the only other G20 country to have tightened policy since the recession.

Tensions in Thailand are in limited decline this morning, as protesters have pledged to not march as a result of stiff opposition from the country’s military. The protesters do intend to remain “indefinitely” in their pursuit of having former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to power.

The China hacker attack into Google’s security system in January successfully stole the company’s key password protocols that provide access to millions of accounts worldwide.

Apple reports earnings after the closing bell today. The company is calling for up to $2.18 earnings per share, while street estimates point higher, at $2.45.

Bonus: It all seems to be over in the less than fairy tale romance between Sandra Bullock and her husband Jesse James. Bullock was seen sans wedding ring Friday during a moody hike in Northern California.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.