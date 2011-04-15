Photo: ap

Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei down 0.65%. Major European indices are mixed and U.S. markets have opened positive.

Moody’s downgraded Ireland two notches to a Baa3 rating which is just one level above junk. It kept its outlook negative too. Check out why Niall Ferguson believes the West is doomed >

Chinese GDP came in at 9.7% for Q1 2011, above analysts’ expectations. But the country’s CPI jumped 5.4% year-over-year in March, its fastest rise since July 2008. Check out 17 facts about China that will blow your mind >

The U.S. Consumer Price Index came in right in line with expectations. Read about it here >

Eurozone inflation surged to 2.7% year-over-year in March, from 2.4% year-over-year the previous month. The high rate was attributed to rise in oil prices due to continuing unrest in the Middle East and rising housing costs.

Bank of America announced Q1 net income of $2 billion. The company’s earnings at $0.17 per share were lower than analyst expectations of $0.27 a share. CEO Brian Moynihan said they have been unable to hike the dividend because of a complicated submissions process to regulators and company integration plans. Here’s why Richard Koo believes QE2 has been a disaster >

The Japanese government has forced TEPCO to compensate Fukushima evacuees within the 30 km radius with initial payments of up to 50 billion yen. Each family is expected to receive 1 million yen, while single-person households are expected to receive 750,000 yen.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index surged. Read about it here >

The Consumer sentiment index rose slightly. Read about it here >

Greece has announced new austerity measures that call for $31.9 billion of deficit-reduction measures through 2014. The country’s 10-year bond yields crossed the 13% mark yesterday. Don’t miss: The 21 countries most likely to default >

BONUS: Actress Amanda Seyfried announced that she bought a dead, stuffed horse since she is a fan of taxidermy.

