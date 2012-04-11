Photo: (AP Photo/TV One via AP Video)

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei down 0.83 per cent falling for the seventh consecutive session. Europe is rallying and U.S. stocks have opened higher.

Indonesia’s Aceh province was hit by an 8.7 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake struck at a depth of 20.5 miles off the coast of Indonesia. A tsunami measuring 4 inches hit the Thai coast. LIVE on Business Insider.

Italy sold €11 billion of short-term bills paying 2.84 per cent to sell one-year debt up from 1.41 per cent at the previous auction. The Italian market rallied after the successful auction. Meanwhile Germany’s bond auction flopped after yields hit a record low.

Alcoa reported Q1 net income of $105 million or $0.10 per share beating expectations of a loss of $0.04 per share. Revenue beat expectations rising nine per cent year-over-year to $6 billion. Morgan Stanley presents the 10 best stocks in America >

Best Buy unexpectedly announced yesterday that CEO Brian Dunn would be resigning. It then emerged that he resigned amid a personal misconduct investigation.

Carlyle Group is looking for a $7.5 billion – $8 billion valuation in its IPO. Carlyle plans to sell a 10 per cent stake to raise $750 million – $800 million in the IPO which could take place as early as next week.

Japan’s machinery orders unexpectedly climbed 4.8 per cent in February showing that gains in capital spending could help sustain its recovery. Expectations were for a 0.8 per cent decline. Now here are the 29 most bizarre economic indicators in the world >

Import and export prices for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consensus is for a 0.3 per cent month-over-month (mum) increase in export prices and 1 per cent mum increase in import prices. Follow the release at Money Game >

In industry news, The world’s largest oilfield services company Schlumberger will sell its Wilson distribution unit to National Oilwell Varco in a cash deal.

Some economic data out of Europe. UK retail sales for stores open at least 12 months gained 1.3 per cent in March from a year ago. Meanwhile, Spanish manufacturing output declined 4.5 per cent year-over-year in February. Don’t Miss: 10 horrible facts about Spain >

