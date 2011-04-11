Photo: AP

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Asian indices were down in overnight trading with the Nikkei dropping 0.50%. Major European indices are in the red and U.S. markets have opened positve. Now, here are 10 unsual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

China announced a quarterly trade deficit of $1.02 billion, its first in seven years. The yuan fell against the dollar but China is expected to post a trade surplus for the year. Here are 17 facts about China that will blow your mind >

NYSE Euronext’s board of directors rejected a $11.3 billion hostile bid by Nasdaq and ICE. The bid was rejected because of its “unacceptable execution risks”. Meanwhile Deutsche Boerse announced that its acquisition was proceeding as planned.

President Obama is expected to present a long-term plan on deficit reduction this Wednesday. Debate on the debt ceiling is expected to continue after President Barack Obama and Congressional leaders worked on a deal that averted a government shutdown on Friday. Check out the details of Rep. Paul Ryan’s plan to save America from bankruptcy >

Japan’s Tohoku region was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake and TEPCO workers were temporarily evacuated from the plant. Tsunami alerts have been lifted. Don’t miss: Photos of post-apocalyptic Japan >

Swiss commodities trading company Glencore will launch its IPO this week and expects to sell about $10 to $12 billion in shares. The company’s CEO said Glencore would consider bigger mergers after its listing.

PIMCO is now short the US treasury market based on its recent portfolio. The company’s chief Bill Gross has been bearish for a while now and 3% of PIMCO’s portfolio is bet against treasuries. Check out Niall Ferguson’s complete and definitive guide ot the sovereign debt crisis >

Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. will acquire American Medical Systems Holdings Inc. for about $2.6 billion in cash. The bid gives American Medical shareholders $30 a share and Endo will take on $312 million of the company’s debt.

Icelanders voted against a deal to compensate Britain and the Netherlands for the collapse of Icesave Bank. Nearly 60% of the 175,000 voters rejected the plan intended to compensate British and Dutch depositors that had placed €4 billion in the bank and lost the money when Icesave’s operator Landsbanki Islands collapsed.

UK banks that combine retail and investment won’t have to be split according to the Independent Commission on Banking. The panel does however recommend ring-fencing to better protect customer deposits.

BONUS: Nicki Minaj will be the opening act for Britney Spear’s upcoming concert tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.