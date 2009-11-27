Yet more layoffs. “Aol.” Ex-Googlers.



If AOL employees want, there’s plenty for them to complain about this holiday season.

But that’s just a good way to spoil your appetite.

So we came up with a list of 10 things AOLers can be thankful for, even amid these trying times.

10 Things AOLers Can Be Thankful For >

Voluntary layoffs. Beats involuntary layoffs! Instead of just firing 2,500 people in Q1, AOL created incentives for employees to lay off themselves. Employees wanted management to do it, and management finally listened. Independence from Time Warner With media moguls like Rupert Murdoch talking about delisting their content from Google, AOL is divorcing itself from old media just as it's about to get really weird. A low strike price. With AOL valued near $3.2 billion at its spin-off, employees will get a low strike price on their options Journalism jobs AOL now employs (or at least has perma-lance contracts with) some 3,000 journalists. It's also hiring journalism school graduates for its local news business, Patch. Deep cuts Cutting 2,500 employees instead of 1,000 or even 2,000, AOL is firing enough people now so it won't have to do it again soon. Google's options repricing. If you thought the Googler invasion at AOL was strong in numbers now, imagine how it would be if Google hadn't repriced employee options back in the spring. Jerry Yang's indecision. In fall 2008, AOL and Yahoo execs held integration meetings. If the merger had gone through, most of the cuts would have been on AOL's side. The deal never happened because Jerry Yang waffled his way out of a job. Peanut butter. New AOLer Brad Garlinghouse is the guy who helped Yahoo turn its email product into an industry leader. Now he'll have the chance to do the same for AOL's email product, which drives 50% of the company's pageviews. But Brad never would have quit Yahoo if it had listened to his advice and stop spreading itself so thin (like peanut butter on toast). Carol Bartz, who got the Yahoo job instead of Tim. Tim Armstrong wanted the Yahoo CEO gig. He didn't get it because Carol Bartz did. 5.4 million late adopters. 5.4 million people still use AOL's dial-up service. Their money gives Tim Armstrong billions of dollars to put toward building a new media business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.