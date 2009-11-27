Yet more layoffs. “Aol.” Ex-Googlers.
If AOL employees want, there’s plenty for them to complain about this holiday season.
But that’s just a good way to spoil your appetite.
So we came up with a list of 10 things AOLers can be thankful for, even amid these trying times.
10 Things AOLers Can Be Thankful For >
Instead of just firing 2,500 people in Q1, AOL created incentives for employees to lay off themselves. Employees wanted management to do it, and management finally listened.
With media moguls like Rupert Murdoch talking about delisting their content from Google, AOL is divorcing itself from old media just as it's about to get really weird.
With AOL valued near $3.2 billion at its spin-off, employees will get a low strike price on their options
AOL now employs (or at least has perma-lance contracts with) some 3,000 journalists. It's also hiring journalism school graduates for its local news business, Patch.
Cutting 2,500 employees instead of 1,000 or even 2,000, AOL is firing enough people now so it won't have to do it again soon.
If you thought the Googler invasion at AOL was strong in numbers now, imagine how it would be if Google hadn't repriced employee options back in the spring.
In fall 2008, AOL and Yahoo execs held integration meetings. If the merger had gone through, most of the cuts would have been on AOL's side. The deal never happened because Jerry Yang waffled his way out of a job.
New AOLer Brad Garlinghouse is the guy who helped Yahoo turn its email product into an industry leader. Now he'll have the chance to do the same for AOL's email product, which drives 50% of the company's pageviews. But Brad never would have quit Yahoo if it had listened to his advice and stop spreading itself so thin (like peanut butter on toast).
Tim Armstrong wanted the Yahoo CEO gig. He didn't get it because Carol Bartz did.
