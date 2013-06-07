10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About The Agency That's Spying On You

The National Security Agency collects the cellular telephone data for millions of unsuspecting Americans every day, according to a Top Secret court order obtained by the Guardian.



Verizon is required to provide the secret intelligence agency with all call detail records ” on an ongoing daily basis” until the order expires July 19.

But what exactly is this agency? Who leads it? And what is their mission?

It’s your turn to learn.

