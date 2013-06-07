10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About The Agency That's Spying On You

The National Security Agency collects the cellular telephone data for millions of unsuspecting Americans every day, according to a Top Secret court order obtained by the Guardian.
Verizon is required to provide the secret intelligence agency with all call detail records ” on an ongoing daily basis” until the order expires July 19.
But what exactly is this agency? Who leads it? And what is their mission?
It’s your turn to learn.
The NSA was founded in 1952. Until 1977, they operated from Arlington Hall, a former girls school in Arlington, Virginia.
The actual current size of the NSA is classified. It's square footage is roughly the same size as the Pentagon, and it has 112 acres of parking spaces.
The mission of the NSA is to acquire and analyse information in an effort to identify threats to U.S. interests, and to protect America's information.
Four-Star Army Gen. Keith Alexander heads the NSA. His actual title is Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; and Chief, Central Security Service.
But when President Obama receives his daily intelligence briefing, it's estimated that as much as 75% of the information comes from the NSA.
Every day, the NSA intercepts and stores billions of emails, phone calls, and other forms of communication.
