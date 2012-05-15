Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook just jacked up its IPO price range to $34-$38 from $28-$35 late Monday. It will likely now price above $100 billion.
- Here’s Mark Zuckerberg’s explanation for what makes Facebook different than other big tech companies like Google and HP.
- It looks like Zuckerberg will diss Wall Street on Friday and ring in his company’s IPO from the Facebook headquarters in California, rather than at the Nasdaq.
- In the midst of all the IPO frenzy, Facebook’s millionaires and billionaires just helped Quora raise $50 million in a round of funding.
- The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Yahoo’s Chairman already wants to make the company’s interim CEO Ross Levinsohn permanent.
- Yahoo’s former CEO Scott Thompson will walk away with $7 million from his brief tenure at the company, even without a severance.
- Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson found out all the details you’ve been waiting for about Sean Parker’s hush-hush new startup.
- New details have come out in the class action lawsuit against Apple and the major book publishers for allegedly setting eBook prices, including a previously redacted email from Steve Jobs in which he tries to convince a publishing executive that Apple’s eBook pricing model is better than Amazon’s.
- One analyst argues that an Apple TV may not be such an insanely great idea after all.
- Reuters reports that Amazon is going to release a front lit e-ink Kindle in July.
