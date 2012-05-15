10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Seth Fiegerman
facebook, mark zuckerberg, getty

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Good morning! Here’s the news: 

  • Facebook just jacked up its IPO price range to $34-$38 from $28-$35 late Monday. It will likely now price above $100 billion.
  • Here’s Mark Zuckerberg’s explanation for what makes Facebook different than other big tech companies like Google and HP.
  • It looks like Zuckerberg will diss Wall Street on Friday and ring in his company’s IPO from the Facebook headquarters in California, rather than at the Nasdaq.
  • In the midst of all the IPO frenzy, Facebook’s millionaires and billionaires just helped Quora raise $50 million in a round of funding.
  • The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Yahoo’s Chairman already wants to make the company’s interim CEO Ross Levinsohn permanent.
  • Yahoo’s former CEO Scott Thompson will walk away with $7 million from his brief tenure at the company, even without a severance.
  • Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson found out all the details you’ve been waiting for about Sean Parker’s hush-hush new startup.
  • New details have come out in the class action lawsuit against Apple and the major book publishers for allegedly setting eBook prices, including a previously redacted email from Steve Jobs in which he tries to convince a publishing executive that Apple’s eBook pricing model is better than Amazon’s.
  • One analyst argues that an Apple TV may not be such an insanely great idea after all.
  • Reuters reports that Amazon is going to release a front lit e-ink Kindle in July.

