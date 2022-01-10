DeFodie Images / Getty Images

Good morning, all.

Novak Djokovic is out of one court and back onto another. The top-ranked men’s tennis player enjoyed a later-than-usual training session in Melbourne overnight, hours after a judge overturned the federal government’s decision to suspend his visa over COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The Serbian superstar’s family reportedly called the Monday ruling one of the biggest victories in his illustrious career, but Immigration Minister Alex Hawke retains discretionary powers which could still allow the government to deport the nine-time Australian Open champ.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. ???? pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

Of course, Australia is already battling record COVID-19 case numbers without any outside help — and the economic outlook is less than stellar. Many economists now tip the Omicron variant to significantly dent Q1 growth, the Australian Financial Review reports, but not to the same degree experienced through the outbreaks of 2020 and 2021. The forecast could sour further if any new variants prove vaccine-resistant, with the Victorian Government suggesting such a strain could carve more than a billion dollars from the budget over a four-year period.

To combat empty supermarket shelves through the outbreak, NSW and QLD are allowing close contacts to return to the shop floor. Unions fear for the health of those workers. Major retailers including Coles and Woolworths have reported staff shortages of up to 35% at their distribution centres due to the state-imposed isolation requirements. The decision to allow impacted staff members back to work could put the “safety of all Australians at risk,” said Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) acting secretary Liam O’Brien.

On a broader scale, the ACTU is calling for renewed government financial support for workers financially impacted by a de facto lockdown. Appearing on “The Today Show” Tuesday morning, ACTU secretary Sally McManus said free RATs, N95 facemasks, and bolstered support payments are the order of the day. Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said the government is “working to ensure that we can alleviate the impacts on business,” but a return to 2020-2021 levels of financial support remains unlikely.

The Prime Minister is under extreme pressure this morning to provide more support to workers, with hundreds of thousands now impacted by the nation's COVID outbreak. #9Today pic.twitter.com/6WwS8q4keK — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 10, 2022

Queensland workers are owed close to $1 billion in super, bringing the state’s cumulative super debt to $5.5 billion. In a new cache of tax analysis from the 2018-19 financial year, Industry Super Australia (ISA) found 570,000 Queensland workers were underpaid an average of $1,600 each, totalling $940 million for that year alone. ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said the debt is only likely to balloon without hard-line federal policy intervention.

HungryPanda has acquired Melbourne-based delivery platform Easi for $50 million. The UK-based Asian food delivery giant has overtaken its Melbourne-based competitor in an all-cash deal. In doing so, HungryPanda moves closer to becoming a dominant force in instant commerce dedicated to Asian produce.

The number of ads for Australian jobs offering work from home arrangements skyrocketed in 2021, new research shows. That category of job ad grew in popularity by 95% from March to December last year, according to Purpose Bureau, an Australian ESG insights firm. The research reflected a change in working culture that was a net benefit for both employers and employees, Purpose Bureau chief executive Nick Kamper said.

Related news from the US, where the latest labour force data shows 11.1% of workers telecommuted in December, compared to 11.3% the month before. On face value, the rising prevalence of Omicron and the festive season would have likely slowed any back-to-office rush. Even so, it seems the forced experiment of remote work will persist a little longer than many once expected.

Stunning news from the world of medicine: For the first time, a man has received a heart from a genetically altered pig. The New York Times reports a 57-year-old man with a life-threatening heart condition welcomed a new heart from the gene-tweaked swine. Doctors from the Baltimore’s University of Maryland Medical Center, where the procedure took place, said the patient is doing well.

Netflix has released “Hype House”, a reality TV show about some of TikTok’s most famous influencers. I’ll probably dip in, as I’m fascinated by how billions of dollars are channelled towards young folks slugging through the new creator economy. Here’s a primer on the names involved in the show.

BONUS ITEM

A horrible development for the ‘moon cube’ truthers out there.

Oh, this is amazing. Close to tears. Ourspace has published an update on the "mystery hut" and it's so underwhelming it's brilliant. It's just a small rock on a crater rim that they're now calling "jade rabbit" for its appearance. Source: https://t.co/frrMKH7RWM https://t.co/GFCIRzqmDu pic.twitter.com/jpDLDS8TZu — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) January 7, 2022