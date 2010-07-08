Photo: flickr.com

Microsoft was rumoured to have sold just 503 KIN phones, but Pocket Now weighs in with a pretty definitive answer of 8,810 based on the Kin Facebook page.

Forget the mobile woes, Microsoft’s Xbox Live probably did over $1 billion in revenue.

Microsoft cut hundreds of jobs yesterday around the world.

Here’s what the PC market would look like if iPads were included. And by the way, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says Apple could sell 25 million iPads next year.

Foursquare is absolutely pounding Gowalla.

MySpace mulls a subscription service for its music offerings.

YouTube revamped its mobile site, making the YouTube app on the iPhone obsolete.

Facebook is partnering with Asian company MOL Global to sell Facebook credits. MOL has 500,000 outlets throughout Asia according to the release.

A blogger wound up with a prototype of a Nokia phone and now it wants the police to help get it back. (Sounds like the Gizmodo/Apple story, except without any intrigue.)

T-Mobile’s roadmap for the rest of the year has leaked. Get ready for 5 more Android phones.

Bonus: Here's your weird video for the day. Search Engine Land finds a Google street view map where the camera fell off the car.









