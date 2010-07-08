10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s some news:

  • Microsoft was rumoured to have sold just 503 KIN phones, but Pocket Now weighs in with a pretty definitive answer of 8,810 based on the Kin Facebook page.
  • Forget the mobile woes, Microsoft’s Xbox Live probably did over $1 billion in revenue.
  • Microsoft cut hundreds of jobs yesterday around the world.
  • Here’s what the PC market would look like if iPads were included. And by the way, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says Apple could sell 25 million iPads next year.
  • Foursquare is absolutely pounding Gowalla.
  • MySpace mulls a subscription service for its music offerings.
  • YouTube revamped its mobile site, making the YouTube app on the iPhone obsolete.
  • Facebook is partnering with Asian company MOL Global to sell Facebook credits. MOL has 500,000 outlets throughout Asia according to the release. 
  • A blogger wound up with a prototype of a Nokia phone and now it wants the police to help get it back. (Sounds like the Gizmodo/Apple story, except without any intrigue.)
  • T-Mobile’s roadmap for the rest of the year has leaked. Get ready for 5 more Android phones.

Bonus: Here’s your weird video for the day. Search Engine Land finds a Google street view map where the camera fell off the car.



