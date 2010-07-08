Photo: flickr.com
Good morning! Here’s some news:
- Microsoft was rumoured to have sold just 503 KIN phones, but Pocket Now weighs in with a pretty definitive answer of 8,810 based on the Kin Facebook page.
- Forget the mobile woes, Microsoft’s Xbox Live probably did over $1 billion in revenue.
- Microsoft cut hundreds of jobs yesterday around the world.
- Here’s what the PC market would look like if iPads were included. And by the way, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says Apple could sell 25 million iPads next year.
- Foursquare is absolutely pounding Gowalla.
- MySpace mulls a subscription service for its music offerings.
- YouTube revamped its mobile site, making the YouTube app on the iPhone obsolete.
- Facebook is partnering with Asian company MOL Global to sell Facebook credits. MOL has 500,000 outlets throughout Asia according to the release.
- A blogger wound up with a prototype of a Nokia phone and now it wants the police to help get it back. (Sounds like the Gizmodo/Apple story, except without any intrigue.)
- T-Mobile’s roadmap for the rest of the year has leaked. Get ready for 5 more Android phones.
Bonus: Here’s your weird video for the day. Search Engine Land finds a Google street view map where the camera fell off the car.
