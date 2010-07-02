Photo: David Blackwell via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google is acquiring travel software company ITA for $700 million.
- Apple hasn’t banned Google ads from the iPhone yet, say developers.
- comScore also made an acquisition picking up Nexius a mobile analytics company.
- IBM is going with Firefox as its default browser.
- Apple’s iAds are popping up in apps now.
- The two execs at Microsoft and Yahoo responsible for making the search deal work are grilled by Kara Swisher.
- Asked if he wishes he bought Facebook, Viacom Boss Philip Dauman says, “It wasn’t for sale. I’d be interested in buying Buckingham Palace, but that’s not for sale either.”
- Disney acquired top iPhone game company Tapulous.
- Remember Diaspora, the open-source Facebook competitor? They’re celebrating a one month anniversary.
- Google CEO Eric Schmidt basically admits Google’s trying to make another social network.
- (Enjoy the fourth of July weekend everybody in the USA!)
