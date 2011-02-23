10 Terrible Ideas Being Executed Right Now

Reader Poll: 53% think this is a bomb.

The Idea: Enjoy a meal at a table on a platform that's suspended 160 feet above the ground by a crane.

Owned by a Belgian-based company, Dinner in the Sky caters mainly to corporate clients and charges an average of

$38,000 for 22 guests (includes chef, waiter, and entertainer).

Guests are strapped to their chairs and must be at least four feet tall. The table is attached to the platform. It takes about two hours to set up the crane and raise the platform.

Dinner in the Sky events have been hosted in Paris, London, Brussels, Las Vegas and other cities. The venue can also be used for business meetings and weddings. The company offers inclement weather insurance and U.S. customers get an extra $10 million liability insurance policy.

Whose idea: Entrepreneurs David Ghysels and Stefan Kerkhofs

Why it's a bomb: Despite the amazing view, not everyone would enjoy being strapped to a chair in the hopes of not plummeting to their death before dessert is served. If you do decide to dine in the clouds, don't forget to use the restroom first. Toilet facilities are not included.