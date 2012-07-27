FORGET THE RALLY: 10 Terrible Facts About Spain

Spanish miners burn tires to block a road during a miner’s demonstration in northern Spain.

Photo: Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Spain has been fighting with Greece to take centre stage at the heart of the euro crisis right now, with borrowing costs hitting record highs.10-year yields wavering above the important benchmark of 7 per cent at which other European countries have requested a bailout, and its economy is falling deeper into recession.



A housing bubble broken by the financial crisis has ravaged the banking system and spread into the greater economy. Without the help of Spain-specific monetary policy—and amid more and more rounds of austerity measures—it appears that these problems will only grow worse in the future. Further, the troubled banking system threatens to breed an infection that could spread through the rest of the European financial system.

Whatever the European Central Bank may promise to do to help, Spain’s problems go far beyond monetary policy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.