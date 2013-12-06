10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the overnight tech news.
Storage in the cloud startup Box says its raised $US100 million at a $US2 billion valuation.
Following an investigation by the FDA, genetic testing startup 23andMe says it will stop analysing the genetic makeup of its customers.
This baby, 1-year-old Evie, figured out how to take a selfie with an iPhone. It’s cute.
Thanks to the NSA, foreign governments, and hackers cybersecurity startups are the hot new startups in Silicon Valley.
The company behind the card-game ‘Cards Against Humanity’ decided to promote the game on Black Friday by charging $US5 more. Sales spiked.
Spotify will unveil a free-to-use, ad-supported mobile service at an event on December 11.
There’s a new app called Heyday that compiles photos you’ve taken and places you’ve gone to write a diary for you.
A popular flashlight app for Android called Brightest Flashlight has been secretly sharing its users location and device ID.
A Japanese designer came out with an umbrella where the edges of the opened umbrella fold toward the top as you close it. Supposedly it’s easier to open in the wind, and will drip less when you close it inside.
We had one of our writers, Jillian D’Onfro, date a virtual girlfriend for a week. Here’s her report on the experience.
