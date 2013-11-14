10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Megan Rose Dickey
Elon musk on tesla at ignition Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s the scoop:

  1. Netflix introduced a new “unified” TV interface.
  2. Google is officially bigger than both the magazine and newspaper industries.
  3. Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore will soon take over the company’s Internet Explorer app development program.
  4. Twitter is diving deeper into the events industry. It recently announced a new “Custom Timelines” product for developers and third-party sites. Now organisations will be able to curate their Twitter streams.
  5. Finnish smart phone startup Jolla just announced it would team up with Yandex, the Google of Russia, to power its app store.
  6. SmartThings, an Internet-of-Things startup, raised a nice $US12.5 million from Greylock and Highland.
  7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has no intention to recall the Model S, even though the car has reportedly caught on fire.
  8. The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was recently inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame.
  9. Quirky raised a massive amount of money, $US79 million to be exact, to make your house a lot smarter.
  10. Education startup Chegg is expected to file an IPO today.

