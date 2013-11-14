10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the scoop:
- Netflix introduced a new “unified” TV interface.
- Google is officially bigger than both the magazine and newspaper industries.
- Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore will soon take over the company’s Internet Explorer app development program.
- Twitter is diving deeper into the events industry. It recently announced a new “Custom Timelines” product for developers and third-party sites. Now organisations will be able to curate their Twitter streams.
- Finnish smart phone startup Jolla just announced it would team up with Yandex, the Google of Russia, to power its app store.
- SmartThings, an Internet-of-Things startup, raised a nice $US12.5 million from Greylock and Highland.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has no intention to recall the Model S, even though the car has reportedly caught on fire.
- The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was recently inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame.
- Quirky raised a massive amount of money, $US79 million to be exact, to make your house a lot smarter.
- Education startup Chegg is expected to file an IPO today.
