10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Monday! Here’s what you need to know:
- Instagram will have ads within one year and it now has 150 million monthly active users. Emily White, 35, is essentially the app’s COO. She’ll be helping onboard advertisers.
- There were two inappropriate presentations at TechCrunch Disrupt yesterday called Titstare and Circle Shake. TechCrunch has issued an apology for letting them on stage.
- There were redeeming acts at TechCrunch Disrupt though. Alexandra Jordan, 9, hacked together an app that wowed the audience called Super Fun Kid Time. It’s a way to help kids schedule play dates with friends.
- Amazon says it won’t be launching a phone this year. When it does launch a phone, the device won’t be free.
- Tuesday is a big day for Apple, when it is expected to announce its next iPhone. What Apple launches could really help or hurt its business.
- A Y Combinator startup, Tutorspree, has shut down.
- There’s a big web design shift happening right now. Soon, everyone will be thinking of “cards” and making sure their content looks best as snippets on other sites than on their own.
- The intern who helped come up with Yahoo’s new logo had another purple logo in mind.
- A perturbed iTunes user has filed a class action suit over Breaking Bad episodes. He and others feel ripped off because of a poorly labelled promotion.
- Last week, Google celebrated its 15th Birthday. Here are the first 21 employees and what they’re doing now.
