10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

- Apple is testing larger iPhones, between 4.8 and 6 inches high. Currently, the iPhone 5 is 4 inches.
- Workers may have been abused while working on Apple’s iPhone C product. Apple is currently investigating the charges.
- The Internet is not impressed by Yahoo’s new logo.
- Microsoft’s new Surface keyboard cover will also charge the device.
- Aetna once offered to buy New York health startup ZocDoc for more than $US300 million but the founders walked away.
- Whisper is a Los Angeles-based startup that’s growing quickly by helping users anonymously share their secrets. It just raised a $US21 million round of financing led by Sequoia Capital.
- Facebook and Asana co-founder Dustin Moskovitz loves Burning Man. He thinks everyone, plumbers and billionaires alike, should attend the festival.
- HotelTonight raised a $US45 million Series D round led by hedge fund Coatue Management. The app works with 3,000 hotels to fill vacancies at the last minute by offering steep discounts to users.
- BuzzFeed says it is profitable and has 85 million monthly uniques (80 million if you subtract paid traffic for its branded content). It is reportedly generating $US60 million this year, smashing its $US40 million 2013 goal.
- Payments company Braintree may be looking to sell itself to Square or PayPal for $US1 billion. So far, no company has taken the bait.
