10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Alyson Shontell
Dustin Moskovitz beer Facebook 2005Derek Franseze via YouTubeDustin Moskovitz is proud to be a ‘burner.’

Good morning! Let’s get this Friday started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.