10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Lots of news today, so let’s get to it.
- In a shocking move, Google named its next Android operating system “KitKat.” Google names its operating systems after desserts because they “make life sweet,” but most people thought Android version 4.4 would be named “Key Lime Pie.” Google also announced that Android powers more than 1 billion smartphones and tablets.
- Google yanked its KitKat promo video after an unannounced Nexus phone was spotted in it.
- “Windows is dead.” That was declared by Slate’s Farhad Manjoo after the $US7 billion acquisition of Nokia’s smartphone business. He thinks Google killed it: “You can’t make profitable software on other companies’ commodity hardware. Thanks to Android, code is now a commodity, and Windows is dead.”*
- It’s official: Apple’s new smartphone will be announced on September 10.
- A new version of Apple TV may be on its way for a September 10 launch too.
- Uber has made three big hires. Emil Michael, who served as Klout’s COO for the past year, is Uber’s SVP of Business. Facebook’s former Head of International Growth, Ed Baker, will be Uber’s Head of Growth. Brent Callinicos, who was Google’s VP, Treasurer and Chief Accountant will be Uber’s Chief Financial Officer.
- Samsung is planning a massive meeting with sceptics to convince them smartphones aren’t dead.
- Quirky, an invention startup that has raised a boatload of money, has laid off a few members of its sales team, including its CRO, and postponed pre-planned time off for all employees in October.
- Yahoo has confirmed its hiring of AOL’s Ned Brody. Brody will be Yahoo’s SVP and Head of the Americas.
- KitKat (the candy) had a field day with its site yesterday in collaboration with Google’s Android announcement. It announced its candy like it was an Apple product, complete with dimensions (4 candy bars wide).
*In the 10 Things You Need To Know Email, Manjoo is quoted as saying “Microsoft is dead.” That was an error. He actually wrote that “Windows is dead.”
